Scandal Explains What Really Happened to Quinn & Rowan Goes Shopping

If you ever had a fantasy of watching Papa Pope go shopping, tonight was your night!

Scandal jumped back a bit to explain exactly what happened to Quinn when Rowan kidnapped her, and the answer was "nothing fun."

She mostly sat in the basement and hallucinated her friends giving her crap for not getting herself out of the basement while she fashioned a rope out of her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Rowan went a little wild. He did a lot of shopping, buying a giant suitcase in which to put Quinn and a crib in which to put her baby.

He also got a new gun and put it right in Olivia's face, demanding his freedom (and his booooones!) in exchange for Quinn's freedom. And while it didn't sound like Olivia cared all that much about her friend's life, Quinn realized how much she actually did.