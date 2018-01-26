Cindy Crawford Is Badass at Balmain & More Best Dressed Stars

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
What's a feast for the eyes better than fashion week? Paris Couture Week!
Designers, models and celebrities—including Kate Hudson, Willow Smith and Olivia Palermo —descended on the City of Lights in their designer bests to see the spring-summer 2018 collections. What makes this week stand apart from others, you ask? Unlike ready-to-wear runways, couture pieces are made to order in an atelier (a workshop of sorts full of the most formidable minds in fashion). This is where the great houses of Chanel, Dior and Valentino do what they do best, and where more modern brands like Ralph & Russo and Alexandre Vauthier come to delightfully surprise.
Because the runway fashion is so good, the street style is, too.
Granted, the stars aren't dressed in one-of-a-kind masterpieces, but they might as well be with the fierce attitude. Even in an understated, all-black ensemble, Cindy Crawford looked like she owned the place.
To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bella Hadid
The model may just be leaving her Paris hotel, but we're getting serious Matrix vibes.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Willow Smith
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter set a new standard for the illusion dress, or more commonly, the naked dress, by layering a fitted vest on top for an edgier look.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo
Lady in red! The fashion influencer proved you need to go bold or go home at Paris Fashion Week.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
The model brought the drama at Paris Couture Week in a coat that draped like a cape in action.
Sara Sampaio
A crop top in the dead of winter?! Only if it's made out of a really chunky knit, of course.
Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
The actress channeled a fashionable French maid at the Valentino show.
Izabel Goulart
The Brazilian model was Valentine's Day-ready on the streets of Paris. Styling tip to remember: Camel is a nice complement to the bold colors.
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Cindy Crawford
When a fashion gladiator is about to step into her arena (a runway show).
Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Demi Lovato
While models and designers took to Paris this week, the singer made the New York talk-show rounds in an oversize white coat we want to live in all winter.