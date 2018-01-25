You're 6 Steps Away From Shakira-Inspired Voluminous Curls

It's no secret that Shakira's voluminous curly hair plays a major role in her appeal.

Big, blonde, full of curls—the Grammy-nominated artist's natural hair texture is a part of her signature look. Her sensational locks stand as an example of the beauty of volume and texture, even in a world that commonly pushes people to be frizz-free. It has a carefree nature and effortlessness that continues to make an impact on the red carpet, as well as aligns to the natural hair movement that has gained more momentum this award season.

The best part: If you weren't born with voluminous curls like the El Dorado singer, the look is easy to achieve.