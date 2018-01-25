Mila Kunis Honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals Amid Backlash

Amid controversy, Mila Kunis received a mostly warm welcome in freezing Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday as she attended a parade ahead of a ceremony to collect her Woman of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.

Many people had hoped the actress would refuse the award and boycott the events, or at least speak up against the group's decades-long policy of excluding women from performing in its annual shows. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, instead has male actors perform in drag. About 20 women have auditioned for this year's show in protest.

As seen in photos posted NBC Boston reporter Caroline Connolly and others posted on social media, Kunis was all smiles as she rode in a Bentley convertible at the parade in Harvard Square, escorted by police. She received kisses from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' president and cast vice president.

Fans gathered around and scrambled to take photos and videos.

"Oh my gosh, Mila Kunis!" a woman shouted.

The crowd also yelled in unison, "Mila! Mila! Mila!"

Near the parade route, a small group of women protested the Hasty Pudding event, holding signs that read slogans such as "Take your misogyny and shove it up your farkass" and "The patriarchy is a drag."

Kunis will be the guest of honor at a Hasty Pudding roast later in the day.