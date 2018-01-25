Mila Kunis Honored by Hasty Pudding Theatricals Amid Backlash

Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com
Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com
Amid controversy, Mila Kunis received a mostly warm welcome in freezing Cambridge, Massachusetts on Thursday as she attended a parade ahead of a ceremony to collect her Woman of the Year award from Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals group.
Many people had hoped the actress would refuse the award and boycott the events, or at least speak up against the group's decades-long policy of excluding women from performing in its annual shows. Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the oldest theatrical organization in the United States, instead has male actors perform in drag. About 20 women have auditioned for this year's show in protest.
As seen in photos posted NBC Boston reporter Caroline Connolly and others posted on social media, Kunis was all smiles as she rode in a Bentley convertible at the parade in Harvard Square, escorted by police. She received kisses from Hasty Pudding Theatricals' president and cast vice president.
Fans gathered around and scrambled to take photos and videos.
"Oh my gosh, Mila Kunis!" a woman shouted.
The crowd also yelled in unison, "Mila! Mila! Mila!"
Near the parade route, a small group of women protested the Hasty Pudding event, holding signs that read slogans such as "Take your misogyny and shove it up your farkass" and "The patriarchy is a drag."
Kunis will be the guest of honor at a Hasty Pudding roast later in the day.
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Mila Kunis is all smiles (along w/Cambridge Police) as the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/On4qAJUYg8— Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) January 25, 2018
Kunis has been criticized for accepting the honor by women who point out the Hasty Pudding troupe doesn?t allow women to perform on stage pic.twitter.com/qwW8lQfHp4— Caroline Connolly (@CConnNBCBoston) January 25, 2018
Hasty Pudding Theatricals has invited the public to express their thoughts about its longstanding casting tradition.
Its website states, "For decades, women have held critical positions within the Hasty Pudding Theatricals as presidents, producers, writers, composers, and executive advisors. Having an all-male cast is an artistic decision. Men in women's roles is the Hasty Pudding's artistic trademark and its artistic merit comes from the fact that it challenges traditional perceptions of masculinity. This brand of parody and satire is what makes the Pudding unique."
"In considering an augmentation to the roots of what has made the Pudding famous, it is imperative that we take proper steps and make thoughtful considerations to ensure the continued success of our organization," the group says. "This is a conversation that has been ongoing for some time, and we look forward to continuing this dialogue with our members, officers, alumni, and the broader community."
Previous recipients of the group's Woman of the Year awards include Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington, Helen Mirren, Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Sandra Bullock and Amy Poehler, who joked about Hasty Pudding's exclusion of women when she accepted the honor in 2015.
"You know it's time for a change when the Augusta National Golf Club has lapped you in terms of being progressive," she said, referring to the Georgia club's 2012 decision to admit women.
The organization also hands out annual Man of the Year Awards. Ryan Reynolds received one last year. The 2018 honoree has not yet been announced.