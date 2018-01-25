Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz to Have a Baby Girl? Talk to the Universe

Will Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz try to have a "baby Alicia"?

The music power couple, who share two sons, discussed the possibility of growing their family in an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning on Thursday. The host told Keys that she had asked Beatz, "Don't we want a baby Alicia?" and that he said yes.

"You know you want a girl," the hip-hop star and producer told his wife. "Not right now. Trust me, we don't need another one right now."

"It would be a blessing. It would be wonderful. But you gotta talk to the universe," Alicia said, pointing up. "Universe, I'm not ready right now, universe, hear me loud and clear."

"Same here," Swizz said.

"We're not ready," Alicia said.

The singer added that having a "baby Alicia" would be "pretty unbelievable."