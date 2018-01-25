Ed O'Neill Had No Idea Who Taylor Swift Was—Until His Daughter Saved the Day

Many people have heard of Taylor Swift. But on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Modern Family star Ed O'Neill told the story of how he failed to recognize the pop singer when he met her at a party.

O'Neill ran into Swift while attending the birthday party of his co-star Sarah Hyland. But after a bit of small talk, the Jay Pritchett character still couldn't identify her.

"I know she's famous, but I can't place her," he told host Ellen DeGeneres, recounting the event.

To solve the mystery, the actor took a selfie with the "End Game" singer and sent it to his daughter Sophia, who was able to identify Swift.

"And she said, 'I'm having you committed,'" he said, summarizing his daughter's words.

Playing it cool, O'Neill was able to drop Swift's name before he headed out for the evening.

"I did say, ‘Nice to meet you, Taylor' when I left the party," he told DeGeneres.