Kim Kardashian Calls Rumored Plans for Baby No. 4 "Fake News"

Don't believe everything you read about Kim Kardashian.

Yesterday, People reported Kim has already been thinking about having a fourth child—just nine days after her daughter, Chicago West, was born via gestational carrier. "Even before Chicago was born, Kim was talking about asking the surrogate to carry her next baby. She's so happy with the whole process and thrilled with the surrogate. Kim definitely wants more kids," a source said. "She is so happy being a family of five. She wants the family to get even bigger!"

Us Weekly ran a similar report. "They asked the surrogate if she'd be willing to have another child for them if they decided to do it," an insider said, adding that the family feels "blessed." Given the interest in Kim's family, The Daily Mail aggregated Us Weekly's content. However, Kim decided to shut down the speculation in a single tweet late Wednesday night: "fake news." Previously, a source told E! News, "It's unlikely she's already planning a new baby this early on."