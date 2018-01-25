Tom Cruise Joins Instagram—and Reveals Mission: Impossible 6's Title

At long last, Tom Cruise has joined Instagram. In his bio, Cruise describes himself as such: "Actor. Producer. Running in movies since 1981." Cruise promoted his Instagram on Twitter, (where he has 6.6 million followers—and, at the moment, he isn't following any other accounts.

The 55-year-old movie star, who racked up over 550,000 followers in under an hour, kicked things off with a big announcement. Sharing a picture of a film slate, he revealed the title of Mission: Impossible 6 will be Mission: Impossible – Fallout. "Get ready," he said. For his second update, he shared an official film still, showing him hanging out of a helicopter. "We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible," he pledged. "I can't wait for you guys to see more." Cruise joined Instagram days after his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman, also launched a verified account.