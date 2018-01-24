Chris Pratt Is ''Missing'' His Son Jack While Enjoying Life on the Farm

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., Jan. 24, 2018 5:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Riverdale

Riverdale Recap: The 6 Most Amazingly Bonkers Things That Happened in "The Wrestler"

Dr. Larry Nassar

Larry Nassar Receives 40 to 175 Year Sentence For Sexual Abuse: "I've Just Signed Your Death Warrant"

Shailene Woodley, Ben Volavola

Shailene Woodley Just Made Her Relationship With Ben Volavola Instagram Official

Livin? that #farmlife ???????? Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island. So I?m sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world to just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep. As William Cullen Bryant says, ?Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature?s teachings.? What a beautiful creation over which we?ve been given the responsibility of stewardship. The song is ?Chain Breaker? by Zach Williams. I didn?t get his permission to use it. Hope that?s alright. ??????????? Big fan Zach. Please don?t sue me for all my sheep. Thanks to my farm team for all you do.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Chris Pratt is lonesome tonight...

Amid his divorce, the father of one is definitely in touch with his feelings—namely that he's missing his son Jack Pratt, whose mother, Anna Faris, he split from in July.

On Wednesday, Pratt, who filed for divorce from the Mom star in December, took to Instagram to post a video of him and his son on his farm with a lengthy caption.

"Livin' that #farmlife Missing home, missing the farm, missing the boy, missing the island," wrote the star, who previously said on Insta that his son "loves" farm life.

Despite missing his little guy, the 38-year-old said he was grateful for where he was and wanted to help others who may feel overwhelmed.

"I'm sharing this video as a way to express my gratitude for all the blessings in my life and to entice any of you watching this who may feel unease or anxiety with the state of our world," he wrote. "Just breathe, slow down, go outside, find something not man made and give it a good look. A leaf. A bug. A cloud. A sheep."

Anna Faris Reveals Her ''Key'' to Co-Parenting Son Jack With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt, Jack Pratt

Instagram

In the post, the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star continued, "As William Cullen Bryant says, 'Seek communion with her visible form....go forth under the open sky and list to nature's teachings." What a beautiful creation over which we've been given the responsibility of stewardship.'"

The video features a song by singer Zach Williams, which the actor jokes that he didn't get permission to use and hopes that he doesn't get sued for.

Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary. Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a usda certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don?t even notice. It?s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts. Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You?ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I?ll tell you that.

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actor recently took a break from social media, but has hopped back on to share images of his down home farm life.

Last week, he posted some images of a lamb chops and various lamb cuts from his farm that angered vegans, who slammed his pro-meat post as "barbaric." 

In the past he has defended his love of eating off the land. "They are the happiest lambs on the planet. They are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they're in my freezer," he said in a video. "I don't know how it even works but it's amazing and if you're a vegetarian, I apologize, I don't mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch for my snack." 

But it doesn't seem like the backlash has bothered the farm boy one bit!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Top Stories , Apple News , Anna Faris
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.