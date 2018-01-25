This Signature Grammy Week Cocktail Recipe Is a Viewing Party Must-Have

You want to know what's refreshing? The truth, acceptance and, to take it a different but related direction, the taste of Absolut's Signature Grammy Week Cocktail: The Absolut Lime Vodkarita.
How else are these things connected, you ask? Great question. If you haven't heard, Rita Ora is teaming up with Absolut to write a song inspired by your amazing stories of acceptance.
And since the 2018 Grammys are upon us, it feels like the perfect time to celebrate with a thematic cocktail. Even better, the Absolut Lime Vodkarita is easy to make at home with three ingredients: Absolut Lime (with no added sugar), lime juice and agave nectar.
Here's how you make it:
The Absolut Lime Vodkarita
2 parts Absolut Lime
1 part lime juice
1/2 part agave nectar
1 wheel of lime
Directions: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a chilled rocks glass filled with ice cubes with a salt rim. Garnish with a lime wheel or lime wedge.
So go ahead, mix up a batch for your own Grammys viewing party and raise a glass to all the people who keep the conversations refreshing.
Want to know more about Rita? Watch the video above and don't forget to catch her on the Grammys red carpet this Sunday.
