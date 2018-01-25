Kat Graham Introduces the New Off-the-Shoulder Jacket Trend

Just when we thought the over-the-shoulder denim jacket was over, Kat Graham breathes new life into the trend.

The Vampire Diaries star was spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress to attend the show. She complemented the look with a Gucci bag. However, all we could see was the kimono-like coat she wore to keep warm. It wasn't the fact that the robe was multi-textured or multi-colored that caught our eye, it was the way the actress and singer styled it, draping it over one shoulder, only to leave the other exposed. The garment's thick, sage-green belt tied the whole look together above the chest, acting almost like a statement necklace rather than a wrap.