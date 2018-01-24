The $1K Body Treatment Celebs Do Before a Red Carpet

RELATED ARTICLE: The Craziest Looks at the Grammy Awards of All Time

You don't have to be an A-lister to feel like one. Of course, a 5-hour treatment costing $980 will do that for you. E! News' Sibley Scoles tried the luxurious body treatment to get the inside scoop. The body is first treated with grapeseed, then a Cabernet scrub to exfoliate dead skin cells. Passion fruit body butter is used to moisturize. Then skin is dusted with a body shimmer "inspired by Hollywood's Golden Era." Extravagant? Perhaps but that's not at all. A facial, manicure and pedicure, makeup makeover and blowout finish off the treatment.

Beyond the hours of hair , makeup and nail glam a celeb gets just hours before a big event, the days leading into an award show require work, too. And when we say work, we mean treatments that range from relaxing massages to noninvasive injections to hardcore workouts . But there are some things you probably wouldn't even remember to treat—like the skin where a dress cut-out, plunging neckline or high slit may not cover. Because a shower and shave are just not enough, many celebs are spotted leaving The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles , refreshed and literally glowing from getting the "Champagne and Shimmer" red carpet-ready experience.

Red carpet prep takes work—but it's a job we'll easily take.

