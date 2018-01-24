Elsa Pataky Says Husband Chris Hemsworth Was "Very Young to Be Starting a Family"

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney
Here's a Hollywood couple that makes it work on their terms!
Elsa Pataky,41, and Chris Hemsworth,34, live a seemingly quite life full of everyday adventures with their daughter India Rose, 5, and their twin sons Tristan and Sasha,3.
The Spanish actress is now opening up to Elle Australia about her marriage and life with the Thor star.
During an interview in the rolling hills of Byron Bay, the star got candid about how having children and a family changed her.
"It's interesting how you can be a successful woman who has been working her whole life, and then you have kids, and suddenly your career isn't as important, and you don't appreciate it as much, and you just think, 'What am I doing? I have been fighting all my life for this, and now I don't know if I really want it?'
"It's unfair in a way because I don't think men go through that. But when you become a mum, everything that was important goes into second position. You change a lot. You mature, you see life differently and learn so many things," she says.
The pair has been married for seven years, they met in early 2010 and married over the Christmas holidays that same year.
"I think any time you start a family without knowing each other that much, it can be complicated... He was very young to be starting a family, and at the same time he was juggling that with his career and it was sometimes difficult, there was so much going on," she recalled. "But he was always trying to be the best dad and has never failed to make me feel like his family is the most important thing to him and [going through that] is how we've become so strong together."
Pataky is living her best life with her children and family on the far north coast of NSW and she couldn't be happier with the choices she's made along the way.
"I always tell people, don't be scared of moving out of your comfort zone because if you are, you'll miss out on so much life. Almost every person I've met who has had the courage to leave everything and have another experience, they have never regretted it. Just go, leave everything, who cares what is going to happen? You'll have to start again? Great!" she says.