Surprise! Cher Lloyd Is 5 Months Pregnant

Instagram
Cheryl Lloyd has been keeping a secret: She's pregnant!
The British pop star shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram Wednesday and apologized for her social media absence. "I know it seems like I've been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I've been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing," she wrote. "As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it's what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all."
Lloyd, who married hairdresser Craig Monk in 2013, said she "cannot wait" to share her "amazing new songs" with fans. Her last hit, "Activated," was released in the summer of 2016.
Lloyd couldn't talk about her career plans without also announcing her pregnancy, of course. "There's another reason why I'm writing to you today and that's because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all," Lloyd said. "I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I've worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"
The 24-year-old "Want U Back" singer concluded by thanking her followers for their patience. "As you now know, I've been a busy little bee but I promise it'll be worth the wait!" Lloyd told fans. "I'm excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can't wait to see you all very soon!"