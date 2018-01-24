Lisa Rinna Swaps Her Signature Shag for Longer Hair After 19 Years

Lisa Rinna is sporting a new ‘do.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star swapped her famous shag for longer locks on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

According to People, which spoke to Rinna exclusively before the show, the reality star hadn't sported long hair in nearly two decades.

"The last time I grew my hair out was when I had [my daughter] Delilah Belle. So 19 years ago!" Rinna told the magazine. "It was time, what the hell!"

Because she couldn't grow her hair out in one day, Rinna worked with celebrity stylist Julius Michaels and added 14 inches of Hidden Crown Hair clip-in extensions, People reported. Michaels has styled other women in the Real Housewives franchise, including Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Staub and Ramona Singer.

However, Rinna attributes her hair inspiration to fellow cast member Erika Girardi (a.k.a Erika Jayne).

"I think spending the last two years with Erika Janye has rubbed off on me. It really has," Rinna told People. "She has the most fabulous hairdos. And in September, Julius and I did my hair off my face and it was really fun. This seemed like the next thing to try!"