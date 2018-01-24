Storm Chasers Star Joel Taylor Dead at 38

Storm Chasers' star Joel Taylor has died at the age of 38.

His co-star Reed Timmer announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday.

"RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor," Timmer wrote. "I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I'll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend."

Timmer also shared a series of photos of Taylor via the tweet. His cause of death is not clear at this time.

Taylor was born in Elk City, Oklahoma. He went on to study meteorology at the University of Oklahoma, where he met his future co-star Timmer.