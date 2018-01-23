Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent and James Kennedy's Feud Gets Explosive on Twitter

Looks like the pasta really is to blame for the undoing of Lala Kent and James Kennedy's friendship.

During last night's episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality TV stars nearly came to blows over a comment James made regarding Lala's relationship with newly divorced movie producer Randall Emmett. It all started when Lala admitted to eating James' girlfriend Raquel Leviss' pasta without her permission, which set the British DJ off... to put it nicely.

James said Lala has "always been a bitch" toward Raquel, adding that she only has sex with the "fat man because he pays for your rent" and will soon "get bored with you."

As fans know, all bets are off when Lala's relationship is questioned.