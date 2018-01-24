Countdown to the Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Secret Matchmaker Finally Revealed

She's the best friend anyone would wish for—the mystery matchmaker who set Meghan Markle up on the ultimate blind date with a real-life prince.

Her identity has remained a secret ever since Meghan and Harry admitted their first meeting in 2016 was not by chance, but rather thanks to a mutual friend who played cupid.

In their first joint interview together that aired directly following their engagement announcement, Harry admitted: "We were introduced by a secret friend, who we will protect her privacy."

The exact identity of the newly engaged couple's pal has led to feverish speculation. Many have presumed it is Meghan's best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney (who works with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie, as well as many other clients in high places). Others have suspected fashion designer Misha Nonoo, who used to be married to one of Harry's best friends. Another obvious frontrunner has been Markus Anderson, the mate who accompanied Meghan and Harry during one of their first official outings at the Invictus Games last September.