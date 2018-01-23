Natalia Dyer's Facialist Shares a Bedtime Step You May Be Missing

When it comes to red carpet beauty, skin is everything.

Cue celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas, founder of the Joanna Vargas Salon and Skincare Collection. The skin-care pro's salon is a refuge for Hollywood's A-list, promising bright, hydrated skin prior to any event. For example, prior to the 2018 SAG Awards, Joanna prepped Natalia Dyer, Mandy Moore , Elisabeth Moss, Greta Gerwig, Zoe Kazan and Betty Giplin, using her new Supernova Facial, which includes an aqua peel, microcurrent, medical-grade collagen mask, cryotherapy and vitamin-spiked oxygen. Then, she completed a head-to-toe detox peel on each of the stars to ensure that any revealed skin would glisten.

The salon offers the Supernova Facial and Full Body Detox to everyone—not just celebs. However, with the $375 facial and $300 peel, flawless skin requires an investment.