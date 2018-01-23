Luann de Lesseps Returns From Rehab Following Her Arrest and Resumes Filming Real Housewives of New York

After checking herself into a treatment facility in late December following her arrest in Palm Beach, Fla., on Christmas Eve, Luann de Lesseps is back home.

A source confirms to E! News the Real Housewives of New York star left the facility on Sunday after a 21-day treatment and has resumed filming the reality show.

"She sounds amazing. Very clear-headed," the insider added. "She's in a good space right now."

The reality star was seeking treatment at a rehab center in Jupiter, Fla. A source tells E! News, "She is going to be sober. She’s serious about it."

In case you missed it, the 52-year-old RHONY star was arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve morning. She was taken into custody on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person after reportedly slamming a door and kicking a police officer.