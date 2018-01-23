Shawn Johnson "Disgusted" With USA Gymnastics, Says It "Failed" to Protect Young Athletes

"Knowing that USA Gymnastics has failed their athletes so terribly, disappoints me and makes me so incredibly angry," she continues. "I think the fact that any of this has ever happened shows that USA Gymnastics has failed as a governing body to protect the athletes that it supports and claims to care about. I don't know. This video is so hard for me to make. We've tried to shoot this countless times and I have ended up in tears, I've been angry, I've been confused. Just because there are so many words and so many experiences that I have gone through."

Johnson then tears up as she tries to continue, "I love these girls so - sorry, I'm getting really emotional. I love these girls so much, and the fact that a system that is supposed to protect children has failed them so bad, it's so wrong. And to see the videos of Aly and Jordyn - these girls that I grew up with and love so much - have to face this man, a man that has violated them in the worst way possible is just disgusting. And I think if you want to gain the trust of the world, if you want to gain the trust from coaches and from parents and make little girls feel comfortable again - you need to change the system completely. "