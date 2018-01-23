Amy Sherman-Palladino on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Surprise Success and Season 2

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is having quite a, well, marvelous time in the spotlight. The Amazon series from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino won a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Series, its star Rachel Brosnahan picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award and the show was honored with a PGA Award—all this and the show just debuted in November 2017.
Sherman-Palladino did not see it coming.
"I always assume it's going to be disappointment and depression and total and utter disaster," she told E! News at the Producers Guild Awards. "And if you do that, you can only go up. You can only be pleasantly surprised."
Sherman-Palladino said whether or not a show hits is always "amorphous."
"We have the right elements. We have the right cast, we've got the right girl, we have the right home at Amazon with the support and it's time for this. It's time—people want to see a really fun, brazen fabulously dressed woman character walking around…and we all want to be living in 1958, seriously. I like Ike!"
Amazon picked up The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for a second season before season one even debuted and Sherman-Palladino is prepping for the March start date and there's a list of folks the creator would like to get on the show.
"Always," she said about having a dream-casting list. "We've already been turned down by a couple of people, so the rejection is already starting!"
Fingers crossed frequent collaborated Gilmore Girls' Kelly Bishop returns to the Sherman-Palladino fold for season two!
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also stars Alex Borstein, Micahel Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub. Season one is now streaming on Amazon.