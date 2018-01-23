The View Hosts Criticize Megyn Kelly's Tirade Against Jane Fonda: "You Gotta Lighten Up, Babe"

Guest Ann Curry joined the co-hosts for Hot Topics, and given her decades of experience, she argued it would've been better for Kelly to rise above the drama. "The reason you don't see [a response like Kelly's] is because journalists are not supposed to be the story. We're supposed to be—and I think it's a struggle for everyone to be—we're supposed to be humble. We are supposed to use whatever time we are given to shine a light on other stories," she said. "There are so many stories that we are not covering, and to take time with this...That's not journalism."

Behar quipped, "Jane should have said to her, 'How much work have you had, bitch?'"

Ignoring Behar's comment, McCain said, "All of this is beneath all of us."

Goldberg, meanwhile, brought up Kelly's past at Fox News. "Megyn, if I can forgive you for telling all my friends' black children that Santa is only white, you can step back, because you made a mistake. We all make mistakes. You gotta lighten up, babe," she said. As for Fonda and "Hanoi Jane," she said, "She's aware. Believe me, she knows how Fox News has used that and how it's portrayed her. She knows She's doing her best. But, for you to do that is so not you."

Before the segment ended, Behar apologized to Kelly. "I didn't mean to call her a bitch. I like her, actually. I've met her at parties. I like her," she said. "I think she's struggling for a persona."

Whether Kelly will face any additional backlash for her response remains to be seen. "The decision is really what the viewers will allow, what they'll accept or not accept," said Curry, who added that viewers "should not tolerate" a "certain amount of meanness" in our culture. "We are better than this. We're made of good stuff. We can reach out to each other. We can listen."

Fonda, for her part, has not commented on Kelly's tirade.