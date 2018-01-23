Tiffany Haddish Gets Props for Mispronouncing 2018 Oscar Nominees' Names

If there's anyone who can pull off accidentally flubbing an Oscar nominee's name, it's funny lady Tiffany Haddish.

The Girls Trip star and comedian was in the process of announcing the contenders for the 2018 Oscars alongside Andy Serkiswhen she faced a few monikers that gave her some pronunciation trouble. Needless to say, the flubs quickly turned into hilarious TV.

For example, when it was time to reveal Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya as a Best Actor nominee, she casually gave his name a makeover. "Daniel Coolye," she started. "Daniel Kalua," she attempted again. "He know his name," she quipped.