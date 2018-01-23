2018 Oscar Nominations: Breaking Down the Notable Nominees

As for Margot Robbie, the acclaimed actress of I, Tonya, she's officially joined the league of Oscar nominees with her first nod this year. At 22, Timothée Chalamet, too, is celebrating his first Academy Award recognition for Call Me by Your Name.

Behind the camera, both Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele are celebrating several first-time Oscar nominations, including for Best Director.

"I just spoke to Daniel," the Get Out writer tweeted on Tuesday, referencing first-time nominee Daniel Kaluyaa.

"You know when you're on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that."