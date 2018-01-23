2018 Oscar Nominations: Breaking Down the Notable Nominees

The nominations are out!
With this year's 2018 Oscars contenders officially announced, there's a ton to unpack. From first-time nominees to historically significant nods, this year's pool of contenders are celebrating so much this morning.
For The Post's Meryl Streep, this year's Best Actress nomination marks her 21st Oscar nod in her career, solidifying her yet again as the most nominated star of all time. Meanwhile, fellow nominee Saoirse Ronan is celebrating her third Oscar nomination to date. Will the third time be a charm for the Lady Bird star?
Niko Tavernise. © 2017 TWENTIETH CENTURY FOX FILM CORPORATION AND STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO. LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
As for Margot Robbie, the acclaimed actress of I, Tonya, she's officially joined the league of Oscar nominees with her first nod this year. At 22, Timothée Chalamet, too, is celebrating his first Academy Award recognition for Call Me by Your Name.
Behind the camera, both Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele are celebrating several first-time Oscar nominations, including for Best Director.
"I just spoke to Daniel," the Get Out writer tweeted on Tuesday, referencing first-time nominee Daniel Kaluyaa.
"You know when you're on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that."
There's only room for happy tears today, Jordan! Check out E!'s gallery here for more of this year's notable nominees.