2018 Oscar Nominations: Michelle Williams, James Franco, Tom Hanks and More Snubbed

For many stars, this morning marked a once in a lifetime moment—their first Oscar nomination.

As Andy Serkis and Tiffany Haddish listed off the 2018 Oscars nominees, a handful of actors and actresses had their career dreams realized —whether for the first time or, in Meryl Streep's case, the 21st. Among the newcomers were Call Me by Your Name's Timothée Chalamet and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya, who are both waking up to their first Oscar nods today in the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water leads the pack with 13 nominations total.

Still, as is the case with every award show in a season, some stars were unexpectedly left out of the running while others were surprisingly included. Here are the snubs and surprises of this year's Oscar nominations: