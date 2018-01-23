Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour Dates in 2018

Randee St. Nicholas
Britney Spears is going global.
After ending her wildly successful Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, the "Womanizer" singer announced Tuesday morning that she will soon be taking her act on the road. "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!" Spears told her 56.7 million Twitter followers. "See you guys this summer."
Here is Spears' complete list of summer tour dates:
7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.
7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT
7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands
7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ
7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY
7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL
7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL