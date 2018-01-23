Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour Dates in 2018

  By
  &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 3:30 AM

Britney Spears

Randee St. Nicholas

Britney Spears is going global.

After ending her wildly successful Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, the "Womanizer" singer announced Tuesday morning that she will soon be taking her act on the road. "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!" Spears told her 56.7 million Twitter followers. "See you guys this summer."

Here is Spears' complete list of summer tour dates:

7/12/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/13/18 MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

7/15/18 Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT

7/17/18 Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA Sands

7/19/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/20/18 Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ

7/23/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/24/18 Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY

7/27/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/28/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

7/29/18 Hard Rock in Hollywood, FL

8/4/18 Brighton Pride in Brighton, UK

8/6/18 Mercedes Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

8/8/18 Smukfest in Skanderborg, Denmark

8/10/18 Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway

8/11/18 Goransson Arena in Sandviken, Sweden

8/13/18 Sparkassenpark in Monchengladbach, Germany

8/15/18 Sportspaleis in Antwerp, Belgium

8/17/18 Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, UK

8/18/18 Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK

8/20/18 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

8/22/18 SSE Hydro in Glasgow, UK

8/24/18 O2 Arena in London, England

Tickets for select cities in Europe are already on sale.

Spears has not announced when tickets will go on sale for the North American tour dates. Her last album, Glory—featuring the singles "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party"—came out in 2016.

