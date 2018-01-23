Britney Spears Announces Piece of Me World Tour Dates in 2018

Spears has not announced when tickets will go on sale for the North American tour dates. Her last album, Glory—featuring the singles "Make Me..." and "Slumber Party"—came out in 2016.

Tickets for select cities in Europe are already on sale.

Here is Spears' complete list of summer tour dates:

After ending her wildly successful Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, the "Womanizer" singer announced Tuesday morning that she will soon be taking her act on the road. "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK!" Spears told her 56.7 million Twitter followers. "See you guys this summer."

