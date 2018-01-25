2018 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Be Music's Biggest Winners?

Music's biggest night is just around the corner and it's time to talk predictions.

While anything can happen at the Grammys and nobody really knows with 100 percent certainty who will win big, pop culture fans can't help but speculate as to who will be the true stars of the night.

From album sales and VEVO views to Twitter followers and collaborations, so many factors go into a voter's mind before they cast that final decision.

And although Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight followed by Kendrick Lamar's seven and Bruno Mars' six nods, the top nominees don't always take home the biggest awards.

Before Sunday's show, we're placing our picks for who will win big when James Corden hosts from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Take a look in our picks below.