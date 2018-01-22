Reunion Alert! Jason Biggs Introduces American Pie Dad Eugene Levy to His Kids

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 5:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Paris Jackson, Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin on His Bond With Paris Jackson: ''She Is Beloved by Me''

Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes

Candice Swanepoel Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 in Adorable Video: "My Boys"

Kim Kardashian, Watch What Happens Live

A Fan Called Out Kim Kardashian on Twitter for Being "Self-Absorbed" and Her Response Was Perfect

American Pie, Reunion, Jason Biggs

Instagram

When even Jason Biggs couldn't make his baby laugh, he knew he had to "bring in the big guns," so he called the only man who could get the job done.

On a video shared to his Instagram, the American Pie star showed his former onscreen dad, Eugene Levy, eliciting giggles from 3-month-old Lazlo Biggs, a feat that had yet to be accomplished, according to Biggs.

Levy worked his magic on the happy baby, making Biggs' wife Jenny Mollen say, "Are you kidding me?"

Read

Pregnant Jenny Mollen Shows Dramatic Before-and-After Baby Bump Photo

Laz?s first LOL. I couldn?t make him laugh, so I had to bring in the big guns.

A post shared by Jason Biggs (@biggsjason) on

Despite Mollen's own amazement, Lazlo's laughing fit comes as no surprise to American Pie fans who loved Levy's character, Mr. Levenstein, in the 1999 film.

Mollen, who is not shy about sharing candid moments, also documented the American Pie reunion with a photo of the Biggs boys and Jason's "father."

And while it has been nearly 19-years since it's release, American Pie fans were overjoyed by the onscreen father and son reuniting with Biggs' sons Lazlo and Sid getting in on the action.

Check out the video above to catch baby Lazlo's adorable laughs!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reunion , Jason Biggs , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.