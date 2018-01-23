Best of Both Worlds: How Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Emerged Unscathed From Their Parents' Wild Scandals

Like her sister, Eugenie is also very active and committed to causes that promote health and wellness. She had surgery when she was 12 to correct a curvature in her spine and now has two 12-inch rods and eight screws in her back and in 2012 she did the Nightrider challenge, a 62-mile bike ride around London benefiting the National Royal Orthopedic Hospital, where she had the operation.

Having just attended Granny's Diamond Jubilee celebration marking her 60 years on the throne at the time, Eugenie marveled over how Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philipstoically gave their best to the crowd for four hours aboard a boat on the Thames. "I mean, together they are invincible," their granddaughter said in a TV interview. "They're this power couple that just sort of...I don't know, astound people!" She added, "Being just around that vibe with millions of people lining the streets, and all the red white and blue...being there and hearing all the horns going off...and in the distance you saw the white glimmer of Granny's coat. The whole thing is just an unbelievable experience that will forever stay with England—and me, because I got to actually be there, to take part of it and be, and see and hear everything. It's unbelievable."

She especially enjoyed the pop concert that came after, her favorite part getting a shout out from Robbie Williams. (Because royals get all fan-girly too.)

In response to her mom's tweets about how proud she was of Eugenie and Beatrice's appearance at the Jubilee, she said, "well mum is so supportive of me and Bea, and we do everything as a family." The Duchess of York "keeps us going and gives us confidence with everything we do."