Sarah Hyland Reveals If She's Watching The Bachelorette This Season

She's a lifer!
Funny gal Sarah Hyland may be dating Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams—but that doesn't mean she's stopped watching her beloved (and well-documented) guilty pleasure.
On Saturday night, the Modern Family star attended Entertainment Weekly's Pre-SAG Awards party at the Chateau Marmont and gushed over her love of all things Bachelor and Bachelorette. Despite the less-than-stellar ratings, the star said she's still all in when it comes to viewing this (some would say—disappointing) season of The Bachelorette with Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Sarah told E! News Sibley Scoles, "I am a lifer. Just because I started dating someone who was on it doesn't mean I am going to be like, 'Guess I can't watch that any more!'"
The 27-year-old admitted that she got the Bachelor bug by watching the show with her mom, Melissa Canaday, back in the day.
"That show is something that my mom and I bonded over," she said. "I feel like it's an homage to my mother so I need to stick this one out."
As for how how her long-distance relationship is going with Wells, whom she met on social media, she said, "We do everything together when we're together."
The went public with their romance during Halloween weekend last year when they took to Instagram with their inspired Stranger Things get-ups. Instead of going with the more obvious choice of Sarah dressing as Eleven and Wells going as Dustin Henderson (played by Gaten Matarazzo), the stars reversed roles and the Internet dug the duo's costume and speculated that the two were more than just costume buddies.
A week later, Sarah all but confirmed the relationship when she shared a Instagram photo of the twosome hanging with the caption, "He puts up with me."
By mid-November, Sarah was posting snuggly (and possibly naked) photos of her and Wells. Since then the two, who live in different cities, have been attached at the hip when they are together.
They've gone on Bachelor-style dates, hit up a Lakers game and even got their first Christmas tree together!