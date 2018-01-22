Laverne Cox Is Cosmopolitan's First Transgender Cover Star and It's Fierce AF

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jan. 22, 2018 3:22 PM

Laverne Cox, Cosmopolitan South Africa

Laverne Cox is a bonafide history-maker, this time as the first transgender woman to land a Cosmpolitan magazine cover! 

The Orange Is the New Black star and LGBT rights activist appears on Cosmo South Africa's February 2018 issue, looking all kinds of empowered in a sexy bodysuit for the mag's #SayYesToLove edition. The Valentine's Day-themed issue highlights LGBT issues, and the cover also features a rainbow masthead. 

"I am so honored and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa," Laverne shared on Instagram. 

This isn't the first time Cox, 45, has pushed boundaries for the trans community and advocated for greater representation in Hollywood. In 2014, she became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in OITNB, and was the first transgender person to cover Time. Laverne being cast in CBS' Doubt also made her the first transgender person to play a transgender character in a recurring role on network television. 

In an accompanying Q&A video, Cox touched on the struggle of being "kept a secret" by romantic partners because of her gender identity. 

"As a black transgender woman, I've often been kept a secret by the men that I've dated," she said. "So when my ex-boyfriend introduced me to his dad and invited me to spend Hanukkah with him and his family, it was the most special thing ever."

Laverne added, "Trans women deserve to be loved out in the open and in the light."

Another day, another accomplishment. Congratulations, Laverne! 

