All the Standout Jewelry You Missed at the SAG Awards 2018

ESC: Gina Rodriguez, SAG Accessories

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If you're going to invest in jewelry, it should be red carpet-worthy.

This means when you walk past onlookers like you're strutting down the carpet (because you're a star, too), the glitz of your jewels is near blinding in its splendor. Why else would you spend thousands of dollars on an accessory? 

The red carpet is, thus, the perfect platform for inspiration. Paired with gowns designed to wow the world, award ceremonies are pretty much the original Kirakira+, offering endless sparkles for fashion lovers to drool over. And, the SAG Awards 2018 is a shining example.

Celebrities like Gina Rodriguez, Margot Robbie and more were dripping in diamonds at last night's event, and we just had to find out where to window shop for their sensational glitz.

Take a look at the epic styles that you probably missed below!

ESC: Susan Kelechi Watson, SAG Accessories

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

Drop earrings were a major trend at the SAG Awards 2018. Thankfully, the This Is Us star's choice just as affordable as they are beautiful.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

APM Monaco

Navy and Green Bonbon Long Dropping Earrings, $249

ESC: Yvonne Strahovski, SAG Accessories

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski

The Handmaid's Tale actress' floral statement earrings were the perfect addition to her white lace gown.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

NIRAV MODI

Jasmine Earrings, 

ESC: Gina Rodriguez, SAG Accessories

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez

With this colorful, sequined gown, Jane, the Virgin's leading lady picked a matching two-toned ring that grabbed out attention.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

IVY New York

Duo Ring, $2,640

ESC: SAG Awards Accessories, Yara Shahidi

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

The safety pin-inspired earrings stood out under the star's Diana Ross-influenced hairstyle.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

Tiffany & Co.

Link Earrings, $4,000

ESC: Allison Williams, SAG Accessories

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allison Williams

With this one-sided up-do, this simple, sparkling accessory made a major difference.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

Ana Khouri

Mirian Ear Cuff, $2,940

ESC: Margot Robbie, SAG Accessories

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Feathers, diamonds and pearls—the I, Tonya star revealed a lot of feminine flair.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

Tiffany & Co.

South Sea Pearl Noble Bracelet, $7,800

ESC: Taryn Manning, SAG Accessories

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taryn Manning

Pairing with her $200 dress, this diamond bracelet took her look to the next level.

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

Gabriel NY

18k White Gold Diamond Bangle, $9,195

ESC: Amanda Warren, SAG Accessories

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amanda Warren

While small, the actress' diamond earrings are perfection. 

ESC: Jewelry from the SAG Awards

Gabriel NY

18k White Gold Drop Diamond Earrings, $2,805

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

