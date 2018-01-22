This 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Trend Had Stars Blushing

Move over, Ultra Violet. The Pantone Color of the Year should've been a blush pink.

While the leading ladies of This Is Us opted for a vibrant cobalt blue for the 2018 SAG Awards, there were several stars who were draped in a hue on the neutral spectrum. It was a surprising trend, considering flesh tones can wash you out if not done perfectly. However, Hollywood's fashion elite not only served as inspiration but as a style guide to do the trend right.

For instance, if you have fairer skin, like Saoirse Ronan, you may want to try a slightly more saturated pink. If your skin tone is darker, like The Leftovers actress Amanda Warren, you may want to take a twirl in peachy hues. If you think blush may be too subtle, take a page from Connie Britton's book, and opt for the hue in a more statement-making texture, like sequins.