Oscar Nominations 2018: View the Complete List of Nominees

  By
  &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Jan. 23, 2018 5:50 AM

Jimmy Kimmel, 2018 Oscars

Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Let's hope there's not another Best Picture mix-up...

Nominations for the 2018 Oscars were announced at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills Tuesday. The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As previously announced, Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host (for the second consecutive year) and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd are returning to produce.

"Hosting the Oscars was a highlight of my career and I am grateful to [Cheryl Boone Isaacs], [Dawn Hudson] and the Academy for asking me to return to work with two of my favorite people, Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd," Kimmel said in 2017. "If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!" (John Bailey has succeeded Boone Isaacs, who served a maximum four-year term in the role.)

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

Per tradition, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' next ceremony will take place inside the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center. In addition to airing on ABC in the U.S., the Oscars will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis revealed this year's nominees.

Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh took part in pre-taped category introductions.

Three hundred forty-one feature films were eligible for nomination this year.

Without further ado, here is the complete list of nominees:

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Blade Runner 2049

ALCON ENTERTAINMENT

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein

A24

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Neon

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

Steve Dietl/Netflix

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Best Original Song

"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, Mudbound

"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens, Call Me by Your Name

"Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Coco

"Stand Up for Something," Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, Marshall

"This Is Me," Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, The Greatest Showman

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Man in Aleopo

Strong Island

Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith + Eddie, Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop, Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Sony Picture

Best Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Best Film Editing

Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Best Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Tom Hardy, Dunkirk

Warner Bros. Pictures

Best Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball, Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane

Garden Party, Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou, Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes, Jan Lachauer and Jakob Schuh

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Marvel Studios

Best Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O'Clock, Josh Lawson and Derin Seale

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Theo Green and Mark Mangini

Dunkirk, Alex Gibson and Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nelson Ferreira and Nathan Robitaille

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce and Matthew Wood

The Darkest Hour

Jack English/Focus Features

Best Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier and Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick and Stuart Wilson

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Richard R. Hoover, Paul Lambert, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick, Christopher Townsend and Guy Williams,

Kong: Skull Island, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus, Stephen Rosenbaum and Jeff White

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chris Corbould, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland and Neal Scanlan

War for the Planet of the Apes, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joe Letteri and Joel Whist

(Originally published on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, at 4 a.m. PDT.)

