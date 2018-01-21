Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette Thank Silence Breakers at the 2018 SAG Awards

Hi @RoArquette and @marisatomei ? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/KXzP6ofQUw— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
Hi @RoArquette and @marisatomei ? #sagawards pic.twitter.com/KXzP6ofQUw— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
Taking to the stage at the 2018 SAG Awards, Rosanna Arquette and Marisa Tomei were a united force as they presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series on Sunday night.
Before handing out the award, a serious Arquette said to the A-list crowd, "We are honored to be a part of this supportive and creative community and we are inspired that so many powerful voices are no longer silenced by the fear of retaliation. We can control our own destiny."
Tomei then chimed in to thank the "silence breakers" who took a stand about sexual assault in Hollywood, especially calling out the woman standing next to her.
The Oscar winner said, "Rosanna, you are one of those voices. You are one of those silence breakers and we all owe you a debt of gratitude."
They the pair honored individual women (and one man) by name, thanking Asia Argenta, Annabella Sciorra, Ashley Judd, Daryl Hannah, Mira Sovino, Olivia Munn, and Anthony Rapp, all of whose voices were instrumental in taking down some of Hollywood's alleged sexual predators.
After thanking the brave ones who came forward, the two women then gave out the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award to Nicole Kidman for her role in Big Little Lies.
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
In October, Arquette helped change the tides when she spoke out, along with many other stars, against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
In the Ronan Farrow's ground-breaking New Yorker expose, the Desperately Seeking Susan actress claimed that she was supposed to meet Weinstein for dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel to pick up the script for a new film in the early '90s. At the hotel, Arquette was told to meet Weinstein upstairs in his room where she said he greeted her in a white bathrobe. She claimed he then asked her for a massage, and when she rejected, she said he pulled her hand down toward his erect penis.
One of the women that the pair thanked was Judd, who was one of the first women to go public with allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein and is one of scores who have spoken out against sexual misconduct in general in recent months.
Argento also came forward to allege that Weinstein raped her in her hotel room. Sciorra also claimed that Weinstein had raped her. Hannah and Sorvino are just a few more of the women who came forward to allege sexual misconduct by the former head of The Weinstein Company.
Weinstein has denied any reports of non-consensual sexual interactions with women.
Meanwhile, Anthony Rapp came forward in an interview with Buzzfeed in October, stating that Kevin Spacey had come on to him when he was only 14 years old.
The wave of survivors speaking out about Hollywood has given birth to the Time's Up Movement, which takes a stand against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry in an attempt to promote equality and safety in the workplace.
