Allison Janney Wins SAG Award for Supporting Role in I, Tonya—Is an Oscar Next?

Allison Janneyhas won the 2018 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in I, Tonya, marking her first individual Screen Actors Guild Award win for a part in a movie and third overall.
The actress beat fellow stars Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, Hong Chau for Downsizing, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, and Holly Hunter for The Big Sick. Janney had recently won a Golden Globe for her role and is expected to become an Oscar contender.
In I, Tonya, Margot Robbie plays Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding and Janney plays Harding's mother, LaVona Fay Golden. The movie depicts the childhood and adult life of Harding, who is most famous for her 1994 attack on her biggest rival, Nancy Kerrigan.
In her speech, Janney thanked the cast and crew of I, Tonya, and gave a special shout-out to Robbie, who she said was "so fearless and brave and such a rock star—she paved the way for all of us to make courageous choices in these roles that we got to play."
Janney had once dreamed of becoming a figure skater in real life.
"Um, I wasn't very good," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet earlier. "Also, I was actually very graceful, but it's really an acrobatic sport. I'm six feet tall. I maybe could've been an ice dancer, but to hurl yourself around in the air, I could do maybe two double jumps, but that's it. You have to be compact and small. Sort of a gymnast, almost. It wasn't my thing, that's the short answer."
Janney won her first individual Screen Actors Guild Award in 2001 for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role on the show The West Wing. She won the same award the following year.
Janney has also shared collective SAG Awards for her roles in the The West Wing, the 1999 film American Beauty and the 2012 movie The Help.
