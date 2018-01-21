Veep Wins Best Comedy Ensemble at the 2018 SAG Awards and Star Matt Walsh Totally "Blows" His Speech

Veep finally wins!

The HBO comedy finally took home the award for Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night, marking its first win in the category. Series star Matt Walsh, who plays White House press secretary Mike McLintock, was selected to speak on behalf of the 15-person cast, and he did not disappoint.

"Well, we have a large cast, so I was hand chosen because I play a spokesperson and I'm very well-spoken on the show and in real life and so I was selected because I'm very good at large events and large audiences." Cue stuttering and awkward pauses. After explaining why Julia Louis-Drefyus, who had just won Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series, and Anna Chlumsky were not present (They are doing plays in New York City), his co-star Timothy Simons finally yelled, "You're blowing this!"