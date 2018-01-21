Shameless' William H. Macy Wins Best Actor in a Comedy at the 2018 SAG Awards

Ryan Michelle Bathe Had the Best Reactions at the 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us and Sterling K. Brown's Wins
Frank Gallagher just got an award for being outstanding!
Shameless star William H. Macy took home the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 SAG Awards, and he had nothing but kind words to say to his fellow nominees.
"Anthony and Aziz and Larry and Sean and Mark...good to see you again," Macy began, resulting in a magnificent wide-eyed reaction from wife Felicity Huffman.
He went on to thank his kids and his wife, but also to ponder the concept of truth-telling in acting, recalling a story of a journalist once saying that actors lie for a living, while Macy's mentor said that an actor's job is to tell the truth.
"After a confused conversation, the journalist finally said, well I think we're saying the same thing. But they weren't," Macy said. "And even though our lines and the stories we're told are given to us by writers, it's our job, under those imaginary circumstances, to find the truth,a nd I think it's a glorious way to make a living, especially in this day and age when so many people either can't recognize the truth or don't think it's important."
Macy was joined by Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Sean Hayes (Will & Grace), and Marc Maron (GLOW) in his category.
Shameless airs on Showtime.