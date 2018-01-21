Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Share What They've Learned from Each Other on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Tonight's SAG Awards might be the first time that Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn have presented an award together, but the mother/daughter duo are no strangers to presenting other things together.

"We've presented dinner together," Hawn joked to E!'s Giuliana Rancicon the red carpet. "She's presented me with two gorgeous grandsons, but this is the first time we've done this together."

"Oh god, how much time do we have?" Hudson responded when asked what she had learned from her mother. "It's challenging because it is that plentiful. I feel lucky and blessed that I have a role model that I can call mom."