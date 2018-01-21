Surprise! Mudbound's Jason Clarke Married and Expecting Baby Boy With Cécile Breccia

Congratulations to Jason Clarke and Cécile Breccia!

The Mudbound actor and his longtime love, actress and model Breccia are married, E! News can confirm! And the couple is expecting their second child together, a baby boy!

The couple, who walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, have been in a relationship together since 2010 and already are parents to a 3-year-old boy.

The Mudbound cast is nominated at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards tonight, which is being held in Los Angeles. Before heading into the ceremony on Sunday, Clarke talked to Nina Parker on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.