Joe Keery and Maika Monroe, Alison Brie and Dave Franco and More Celeb Couples Make Us Swoon at the 2018 SAG Awards

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 21, 2018 3:58 PM

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, SAG Awards, Couples

They're ready for their close-up! 

Couples, couples and more couples! It's great to see all the stars arrive to the 2018 SAG Awards, but nothing can beat watching how all of Hollywood's favorite pairs coordinated their ensembles. It's hard to keep topping yourself year after year, but some couples are always mainstays on our best dressed lists! 

Alison Brie and her man Dave Franco were looking their best when they arrived to the carpet. We didn't know how Sterling K. Brownand Ryan Michelle Bathe could top their look from the Golden Globes but they did it once again. Tonight is not only a celebration of talent but from the looks of this carpet, it's a celebration of love. We are so here for it!

