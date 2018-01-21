This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia & Chrissy Metz Offer Beautiful Advice to Young People on 2018 Sag Awards Red Carpet

In need of some This Is Us wisdom on this Sunday evening? Allow Papa Pearson and his daughter Kate to help.
Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz both spoke to E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the 2018 SAG Awards red carpet and shared some pieces of useful advice for young people, whether they be a young Milo (shown in a very cool, very 90s pic) or a young Chrissy/Kate who looks up to the Pearson family.
"Nothing is personal," said Metz. "If you are given a vision, because you have a provision, and it's placed upon your heart, and you have to follow your heart. It'll never lead you astray."
"Be yourself kid, be yourself," Milo said when asked what he would say to teen Milo. "I don't know, it's nice playing a good man who just loves, very simply loves his wife, loves his kids, and you know, gives them strength and hope and inspiration, but also understands that we're human and we make mistakes and we have our faults, and we gotta see our way through those. But in being that, it's like, be yourself. Just be yourself. You're enough."
'Scuse us while we wipe away these tears in time to watch tonight's SAG Awards, where the entire cast of This Is Us is nominated for Oustanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama series. Sterling K. Brown is also nominated individually for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in This Is Us.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
