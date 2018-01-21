Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at 2018 SAG Awards

Alison Brie took to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet and addressed the empowering nature of her show GLOW in the Time's Up age, as well as the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against her brother-in-law James Franco

"I think that above all, what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family," Brie told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."

Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a report in the Los Angeles Times.