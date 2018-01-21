Alison Brie Addresses James Franco Allegations at 2018 SAG Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Alison Brie took to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet and addressed the empowering nature of her show GLOW in the Time's Up age, as well as the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against her brother-in-law James Franco
"I think that above all, what we've always said is it remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family," Brie told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "Not everything that has been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do."
Franco was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in a report in the Los Angeles Times.
Brie was on the red carpet thanks to her Netflix's series GLOW. The cast of the wrestling dramedy was nominated as an ensemble.
"It's wonderful to have all the women here," she said. Brie was also nominated for a Golden Globe her for role in GLOW. On the series she plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress who joins a female professional wrestling TV show. Brie told E! News the "fantastic" writing is what attracted her to the part, and that it had comedy, drama, physical action, "everything I was looking for as an actor."
Brie said learning to wrestle was empowering, notably because of the confidence required to charge into the ring and do the moves without getting hurt.
"I do feel like I carry that confidence everywhere I go now," she said.
