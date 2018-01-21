Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video of Story Time With Son Isaiah

When it comes to story time, it looks like Mike Fisher is a bonafide pro.
Carrie Underwood shared proof with fans Saturday night as her husband of nearly eight years took a seat and read to their 2-year-old little one, Isaiah. So, what was on the reading menu? A tale about Noah and his ark of animals. Thanks to the sweet video the musical star shared on Instagram, it looks like the toddler already knows all of his animals.
Isaiah wasted no time adorably identifying the lion, zebra, bat and giraffe on the page. "Story time with Daddy...Learning about Noah...and my heart melts," Underwood captioned the clip on social media. Too adorable indeed!
While her son is busy mastering the animal kingdom, the Grammy winner has been out of the spotlight and on the mend following a "hard fall" on the steps outside her home late last year.
The songstress underwent surgery for a broken wrist and faced upwards of 50 stitches for injuries to her face. Fortunately, she's been recovering and just days ago gave fans a happy update on her progress.
"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. "Bulldog" for fixing me up!!!," she wrote on social media along with a photo of an x-ray. "I'm good to go!"
It seems there's no better medicine than story time with your youngster!