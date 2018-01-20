John Stamos' Fiancée Caitlin McHugh Debuts Baby Bump on Instagram

She's baby bumpin'!
Caitlin McHugh, who is engaged to actor John Stamos, debuted her baby bump on her Instagram on Saturday. Wearing a sports bra and leggings, the model hopped on social media to show her growing belly while the pair is on a romantic vacation before they welcoming their bundle of love.
Caitlin wrote, "Good morning baby of mine. Enjoying our #babymoon at @miraval_arizona #babybump debut."
The pregnant lady tagged her betrothed as the photographer in the adorable snap. The duo are enjoying a romantic retreat to Miraval Arizona, a wellness destination resort and spa dedicated to "inspiring life in balance through mindfulnes" in Tuscon, AZ.
The Fuller House star, who got engaged at Disneyland in October, announced that he and his fiancée were expecting back in December. This is the 54-year-old's first child.
Caitlin was previously spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump, but this is the first time she's put the bump on display on her social media.
BACKGRID
"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the model told People. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"
"The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it's the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway," Stamos told People. "So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, 'You better!'"
Seems like these two are over the moon about what's to come in 2018!