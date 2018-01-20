Cindy Crawford Is One Proud Mom Supporting Son Presley at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Cindy Crawford is all about supporting her model son as he storms the runway!
The hands-on mom jetted in to France to support 18-year-old son Presley Gerber's turn on the catwalk during the Balmain show during Men's Paris Fashion Week 2018. The runway vet was front and center in the first row as her first-born strutted his stuff. The proud mom made sure to capture the runway moment, documenting his tour down the aisle in a black and white tuxedo.
The beauty, who is married to Rande Gerber, hopped on Twitter and Instagram to share her pride over her boy's fashionable moment.
One lucky front-row attendee Anders Christian Madsen, a fashion critic at British Vogue, even caught the doting and beaming model getting a video of her son!
Recently, Crawford teamed up with her son to recreate her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial for the brand's upcoming super bowl ad. Earlier this week, Pepsi released a six-second teaser of the commercial, which will debut at the Super Bowl on February 4.
"To include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling," she told People. "I hope it gives people that warm, fuzzy feeling.”
She explained, "We drove to work together, we shared a trailer, and just as a mom watching him perform, I was the proud stage mom standing by the monitor."
Sipa via AP Images
Looks like she's still a proud mom!
On Friday, the 51-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber were spotted in the the streets of the City of Lights.
Men's Paris Fashion Week 2018 kicked off on Wednesday, January 17 and it ends on Sunday, January 21.
It's very possible that Cindy and her daughter will be back in the City of Love next month February for the Women's Paris Fashion Week 2018, which runs from February 27 to March 6.