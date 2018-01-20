7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 SAG Awards

Sunday marks the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Ever since 1995, the SAG Awards have honored outstanding acting performances in both film and television. This year, stars will head to the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall to celebrate the work of their peers. Celebrities like Halle Berry, Emma Stone and Lupita Nyong'o will present the awards for the 13 categories.
Even though the nominees were announced back in December, there's still so much more fans need to know before the big night. Don't panic! We've got you covered. Here are seven key facts you need to know about the 2018 SAG Awards.
1. Kristen Bell is the award show's first-ever host
That's right. The Good Place star is making history by serving as the very first SAG Award M.C. While SAG-AFTRA may be new to a hosting gig, Bell is not. Not only did she co-host the Film Independent Spirit Awards in 2015 but she also hosted the CMT Music Awards three years in a row.
2. Actors pick the winners
Any SAG-AFTRA member in good standing can cast his or her vote and help determine who wins the trophy. According to the SAG Awards, 121,544 members of the actors' union were able to fill out a ballot this year and 239 actors have been nominated.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
3. The coveted award is called The Actor
The Academy has the Oscar; the HFPA has the Golden Globe statuette; and SAG-AFTRA has the Actor. According to the SAG Awards, the bronze statue stands 16 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds.
4. Morgan Freeman is receiving the SAG Life Achievement Award
It looks like Freeman will be adding another statue to his shelf. The Oscar-winning actor is set to receive the SAG Life Achievement Award. According to the SAG Awards, the honor is given to an actor who embodies the "finest ideals of the acting profession." Past winners include Lily Tomlin, Sidney Poitier, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds and Dick Van Dyke.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; Netflix; HBO
5. Three Billboards leads in film nominations while Stranger Things, GLOW and Big Little Lies have the most TV nods
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was one of the big winners at the 2018 Golden Globes—taking home four statues, including one for Best Motion Picture (Drama). Looking to continue their winning streak, the cast is walking into Sunday night with four nods—the most in the film categories.
Big Little Lies has also experienced great success this awards season—taking home eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. Now, it's tied with Stranger Things and GLOW for the most nominations in the TV categories with four nods.
6. Attendees will enjoy plenty of food and drinks
Stars won't have to worry about running out of bubbly when it comes time to toast. 480 standard bottles of Champagne Taittinger Brut La Francaise will be served inside the showroom and at the post-awards gala. Add on the 160 magnums served at the gala, and there should be plenty of champagne for everyone.
As for the celebrities who enjoy a good cocktail, Chopin Vodka and Clase Azul Tequila are offering several specialty drinks. In addition, Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurants will pour a total of four barrels of wine throughout the evening. The wine will complement a dinner catered by Wolfgang Puck, which will include Middle Eastern foods with African spices. To prepare the feast, the chef will use about 500 pears, 300 pounds of salmon and 350 pounds of chicken.
7. The big show starts Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS
Didn't get an invite to this year's award show? No problem! You can still catch all of the action on Sunday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The show will air live on TNT and TBS. TBS and TNT subscribers can also watch the award show via the networks' websites, mobile apps and connected device apps.
Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the SAG Awards," today at 10 a.m. in AU