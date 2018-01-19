Justin Timberlake Shades Las Vegas Residencies: "It Feels Like You're Planning Your Retirement"

Justin Timberlake says the idea of doing a Las Vegas residency is "scary" to him.

The 36-year-old "Supplies" singer sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio this week and talked about his new album, Man of the Woods, family life, and his career path. During the interview Lowe asked about possibly doing a residency in Las Vegas, like many stars such as Timberlake's ex Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.

"I mean I wouldn't rule it out if it was something that was different," Timberlake told Lowe. "I definitely don't...you know… [laughs]…it feels like…"

"...a retirement option?" Lowe asked.