Manolo Vergara Sobs After His Newly Adopted Dog Is Tragically Killed

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Fri., Jan. 19, 2018 8:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Shayla, Revenge Body 204

Khloe Kardashian Has Shocking News for Shayla on Revenge Body: ''This Is the Most Incredible Thing That I've Ever Received!''

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby Name Decoded: Find Out the Special Meaning Behind Chicago

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy's Rap Mixtape From 1999 Surfaces Online

Manolo Vergara

Instagram.com

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara is mourning the unexpected death of his newly adopted dog, Mamacita. The 25-year-old shared the heartfelt news on his Instagram Story. 

"We were walking to the vet, and she got startled, and she ran away and got hit by a car," Sofia Vergara's son says sobbing. "Mamacita died." 

Manolo and Mamacita had only been together for a couple of days, but it was clear that he was over the moon to have her in his life. Three days ago he posted a video of himself in his car as Mamacita sat shotgun and looked out the window. "Say hello to Mamacita, everyone," wrote.

Photos

Stars Who Rescued Dogs

"There was nothing they could do. Those were the best three days of my life. I'm so sorry, Mamacita," he says to the camera."

Photos

Stars Who Adopted Pets

Manolo later shared a photo with a touching message for his beloved dog. 

"I love you Mamacita. I had never been as happy as I was when I was with you," he wrote. 

Manolo Vergara, Mamacita

Instagram

Sending our love and thoughts to Manolo. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pets , Sofia Vergara , Latin , Top Stories , Instagram , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.